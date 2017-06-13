Al Hrabosky remembers his MLB draft experience
Al Hrabosky says when he was drafted by the Cardinals, the team misspelled his name and "my college coach had to talk the Cardinals into signing me."
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Mozeliak says there's no timetable for Grichuk's return
3 hours ago
Al Hrabosky remembers his MLB draft experience
3 hours ago
Marco Gonzales looks to remind Cardinals fans of his immense upside
1 day ago
Cardinals players share their superstitions
1 day ago
WATCH: Fowler hits three-run homer to give Cardinals lead
1 day ago
Fowler tried to wish, push and blow his home run ball fair
1 day ago