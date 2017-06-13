Al Hrabosky remembers his MLB draft experience

Al Hrabosky says when he was drafted by the Cardinals, the team misspelled his name and "my college coach had to talk the Cardinals into signing me."

More  FOX Sports Midwest  Videos

Mozeliak says there's no timetable for Grichuk's return

Mozeliak says there's no timetable for Grichuk's return

3 hours ago

Al Hrabosky remembers his MLB draft experience

Al Hrabosky remembers his MLB draft experience

3 hours ago

Marco Gonzales looks to remind Cardinals fans of his immense upside

Marco Gonzales looks to remind Cardinals fans of his immense upside

1 day ago

Cardinals players share their superstitions

Cardinals players share their superstitions

1 day ago

WATCH: Fowler hits three-run homer to give Cardinals lead

WATCH: Fowler hits three-run homer to give Cardinals lead

1 day ago

Fowler tried to wish, push and blow his home run ball fair

Fowler tried to wish, push and blow his home run ball fair

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos