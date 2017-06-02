Cubs’ Jon Jay straddles ground between Busch and Wrigley
Jon Jay hopes Cardinals fans still like him even though he's a Cub now.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Cubs' Jon Jay straddles ground between Busch and Wrigley
15 mins ago
Paul DeJong says Waino's power is impressive
20 hours ago
WATCH: Adam Wainwright gives himself all the runs he needs
20 hours ago
Matheny: Wainwright is arguably the best-hitting pitcher in NL
20 hours ago
Waino: Cards' wins over Dodgers last two games mean a lot
20 hours ago
John Gant describes his 'Vulcan changeup'
1 day ago