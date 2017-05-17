Pham unhappy after error: ‘You have to catch that ball’

Tommy Pham wasn't happy he dropped a fly ball in left field, but he wasn't alone when it came to defensive miscues for the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Seung Hwan Oh has a new phrase to get rid of Jim Hayes

1 day ago

Matt Carpenter: 'It feels good to do something productive' against Jake Arrieta

1 day ago

Adam Wainwright: 'Any time there's zeros up there, that's what a pitcher's aiming for'

1 day ago

Matheny: Wainwright's turnaround is 'a great shot in the arm for club'

2 days ago

Yadier Molina says Adam Wainwright is 'never gonna quit'

2 days ago

WATCH: Molina, Carpenter go deep in Cardinals' victory over Cubs

2 days ago

