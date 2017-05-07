Allen on end of Blues’ season: ‘It’s a tough one to swallow’
Jake Allen and the Blues were bounced from the playoffs by the Nashville Predators on Sunday.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Martinez felt confident, worked on sinker in win over Brewers
4 days ago
Wong says he has a good relationship with Matheny
4 days ago
Reaves: Penalty call was 'garbage in a playoff game like that'
4 days ago
Yeo on penalty call: 'Not gonna make excuses'
4 days ago
Panger: 'How on earth can that be a power play?'
4 days ago
Wong helps Cards get win over Brewers: 'Today's a new day'
4 days ago