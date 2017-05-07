Jose Martinez doesn’t think his groin injury is too serious
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jose Martinez is optimistic that his groin injury isn't as serious as he first believed it to be: "Right now I'm feeling a little bit relaxed, but the first thing that went through my mind was that it was gonna be really bad."
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Martinez felt confident, worked on sinker in win over Brewers
3 days ago
Wong says he has a good relationship with Matheny
3 days ago
Reaves: Penalty call was 'garbage in a playoff game like that'
3 days ago
Yeo on penalty call: 'Not gonna make excuses'
3 days ago
Panger: 'How on earth can that be a power play?'
3 days ago
Wong helps Cards get win over Brewers: 'Today's a new day'
3 days ago