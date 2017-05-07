Jason Motte and Kolten Wong preview fourth annual Cornhole Challenge
Kolten Wong caught up with former St. Louis Cardinals teammate Jason Motte, who was recently called up by the Atlanta Braves, to help promote The Jason Motte Foundation's fourth annual Cornhole Challenge, which takes place on May 15.
