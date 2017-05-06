Tommy Pham ready to get some rest after an impressive return to the majors
Tommy Pham made a statement in his first game back with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he's worn out after a long day: "I don't have any legs right now. ... I'm ready to go to my hotel room and just rest."
