Dmitrij Jaskin says chemistry with Vladimir Sobotka has been years in the making
While St. Louis Blues forward Dmitrij Jaskin has only played a handful of games with Vladimir Sobotka at the NHL level, he says the obvious chemistry they displayed in Friday night's win over the Nashville Predators has been several summers in the making: "I was really excited, and I wanted to play with him. He's a really good player."
