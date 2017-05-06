Mike Yeo: ‘I was really confident with this group’ heading into Game 5
Mike Yeo says the St. Louis Blues will have to be even better in Game 6 of their series with the Nashville Predators: "We have to find a way to win a game in their building. We know it won't be an easy challenge, but we're up for it."
