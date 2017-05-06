Lance Lynn wishes he was more efficient in Cardinals’ victory over Braves
Lance Lynn after the Cardinals' Friday night victory over the Braves: "I was able to get out of the jams that I got myself into, and when you're able to do that, it works out."
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Martinez felt confident, worked on sinker in win over Brewers
2 days ago
Wong says he has a good relationship with Matheny
2 days ago
Reaves: Penalty call was 'garbage in a playoff game like that'
2 days ago
Yeo on penalty call: 'Not gonna make excuses'
2 days ago
Panger: 'How on earth can that be a power play?'
2 days ago
Wong helps Cards get win over Brewers: 'Today's a new day'
3 days ago