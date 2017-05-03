Edmundson: ‘That’s what playoff hockey is all about’

Joel Edmundson and the Blues were ready for a bitter battle against the Nashville Predators this series.

More  FOX Sports Midwest  Videos

Wong: 'I'm not happy with how I played today'

Wong: 'I'm not happy with how I played today'

1 day ago

Bonifacio gets his first Salvy Splash

Bonifacio gets his first Salvy Splash

1 day ago

Matheny on Wong: 'You're gonna have days like this'

Matheny on Wong: 'You're gonna have days like this'

1 day ago

Wacha: 'Changeup wasn't working'

Wacha: 'Changeup wasn't working'

1 day ago

WATCH: Díaz, Carpenter hit back-to-back homers

WATCH: Díaz, Carpenter hit back-to-back homers

1 day ago

Steen: 'We'll regroup and come back' for Game 4 vs. Preds

Steen: 'We'll regroup and come back' for Game 4 vs. Preds

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos