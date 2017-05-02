Matheny on Wong: ‘You’re gonna have days like this’
Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong had a tough day on Monday, but Mike Matheny wants to highlight the good times recently and for Wong to forget about it.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Matheny on Cardinals' doubleheader sweep of Blue Jays
4 days ago
Matt Adams enjoys three-hit game -- and none was pulled to left
4 days ago
Waino: 'Our offense did an outstanding job early'
4 days ago
Greg Garcia sees Cards' lineup revving up
4 days ago
WATCH: Dexter Fowler hits his third homer of the season
4 days ago
Grichuk didn't envision a hero role for himself against Jays
4 days ago