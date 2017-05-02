Bonifacio gets his first Salvy Splash

Jorge Bonifacio gets his first Salvy Splash, talks about his time in the big leagues: "That's everything. I don't know how to explain that."

More  FOX Sports Midwest  Videos

Matheny on Cardinals' doubleheader sweep of Blue Jays

Matheny on Cardinals' doubleheader sweep of Blue Jays

4 days ago

Matt Adams enjoys three-hit game -- and none was pulled to left

Matt Adams enjoys three-hit game -- and none was pulled to left

4 days ago

Waino: 'Our offense did an outstanding job early'

Waino: 'Our offense did an outstanding job early'

4 days ago

Greg Garcia sees Cards' lineup revving up

Greg Garcia sees Cards' lineup revving up

4 days ago

WATCH: Dexter Fowler hits his third homer of the season

WATCH: Dexter Fowler hits his third homer of the season

4 days ago

Grichuk didn't envision a hero role for himself against Jays

Grichuk didn't envision a hero role for himself against Jays

4 days ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos