Lynn jokes about the reason for his April dominance: ‘I like the month before my birthday’

St. Louis Cardinals starter Lance Lynn has some interesting thoughts about why he's been so successful in April: "I like the month before my birthday."

Matheny on Cardinals' doubleheader sweep of Blue Jays

