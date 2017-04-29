Yeo says Tarasenko is ‘doing things that winners do’

Mike Yeo on Jake Allen: "He was at his best when we needed him to be at his best, and that's what he's done all playoffs for us."

More  FOX Sports Midwest  Videos

Matheny on Cardinals' doubleheader sweep of Blue Jays

Matheny on Cardinals' doubleheader sweep of Blue Jays

1 day ago

Matt Adams enjoys three-hit game -- and none was pulled to left

Matt Adams enjoys three-hit game -- and none was pulled to left

1 day ago

Waino: 'Our offense did an outstanding job early'

Waino: 'Our offense did an outstanding job early'

1 day ago

Greg Garcia sees Cards' lineup revving up

Greg Garcia sees Cards' lineup revving up

1 day ago

WATCH: Dexter Fowler hits his third homer of the season

WATCH: Dexter Fowler hits his third homer of the season

1 day ago

Grichuk didn't envision a hero role for himself against Jays

Grichuk didn't envision a hero role for himself against Jays

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos