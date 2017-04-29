Piscotty glad he was paying attention to Molina and Gyorko’s heads-up connection

Stephen Piscotty is glad he saw Gyorko and Molina's heads-up play: "There were a couple of us who weren't paying attention and missed it."

More  FOX Sports Midwest  Videos

Matheny on Cardinals' doubleheader sweep of Blue Jays

Matheny on Cardinals' doubleheader sweep of Blue Jays

1 day ago

Matt Adams enjoys three-hit game -- and none was pulled to left

Matt Adams enjoys three-hit game -- and none was pulled to left

1 day ago

Waino: 'Our offense did an outstanding job early'

Waino: 'Our offense did an outstanding job early'

1 day ago

Greg Garcia sees Cards' lineup revving up

Greg Garcia sees Cards' lineup revving up

1 day ago

WATCH: Dexter Fowler hits his third homer of the season

WATCH: Dexter Fowler hits his third homer of the season

1 day ago

Grichuk didn't envision a hero role for himself against Jays

Grichuk didn't envision a hero role for himself against Jays

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos