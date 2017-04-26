WATCH: Blue Jays player hurdles Molina to score a run
Yadier Molina seemed ready to absorb a hit after Stephen Piscotty's throw went up the line. Instead, Blue Jays outfielder Chris Coghlan went up and over the Cardinals catcher. He was safe.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Jose Martinez on first MLB homer: 'Everybody wants to do that'
13 hours ago
Yeo: Blues need to 'find a way to be better' next game
16 hours ago
Parayko: Blues ready for next test against Predators
16 hours ago
Schwartz: Blues were building momentum during late push
1 day ago
Díaz says there's 'no excuses' for the Cardinals' errors
1 day ago
Chris Coghlan front-flips over Yadier Molina to score vs. Cardinals
1 day ago