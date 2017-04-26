WATCH: Blue Jays player hurdles Molina to score a run

Yadier Molina seemed ready to absorb a hit after Stephen Piscotty's throw went up the line. Instead, Blue Jays outfielder Chris Coghlan went up and over the Cardinals catcher. He was safe.

