Tarasenko wears hat in memory of Jimmy Roberts: ‘This is an honor for me’

Vladimir Tarasenko and the Blues are honoring original Blue Jimmy Roberts by passing around a hat to recognize a player's hard work.

Allen on Tarasenko's big game: 'He's got a bag full of tricks'

Tarasenko wears hat in memory of Jimmy Roberts: 'This is an honor for me'

Yeo on Tarasenko: 'It's hard not to...be in awe of his shot'

Hitchcock calls St. Louis 'a special place' after first trip back to Scottrade

Jake Allen says Blues can't afford to get comfortable

Yeo after Blues' win over Stars: 'I was anticipating this type of game'

