Jake Allen says Blues can’t afford to get comfortable

Jake Allen says the St. Louis Blues can't afford to get comfortable, even with a 3-0 lead like the one they had Saturday night against the Dallas Stars: "You can't take your foot off the gas."

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

Schwartz on chemistry with Schenn: 'For some reason we just click'

Schwartz on chemistry with Schenn: 'For some reason we just click'

15 mins ago

Joel Edmundson wins first Panger Award of 2017-18

Joel Edmundson wins first Panger Award of 2017-18

15 mins ago

Blues players and coaches introduced before home opener

Blues players and coaches introduced before home opener

3 hours ago

Matt Carpenter reflects on Cardinals' 2017 season

Matt Carpenter reflects on Cardinals' 2017 season

6 days ago

Mike Matheny on Randal Grichuk's future: 'It's going to come down to knowing the strike zone'

Mike Matheny on Randal Grichuk's future: 'It's going to come down to knowing the strike zone'

6 days ago

WATCH: Randal Grichuk goes deep in Cardinals' season finale

WATCH: Randal Grichuk goes deep in Cardinals' season finale

6 days ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»