Chris Zimmerman says Blues and Cardinals ‘really appreciate working together’
St. Louis Blues president and CEO Chris Zimmerman dropped by the broadcast booth on Blues Night at Busch and talked with Dan McLaughlin about the new renovations at Scottrade Center, the Blues' hopes of bringing an NHL All-Star Game to St. Louis and his expectations for the coming season.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Scott Rolen says Larry Walker was the best player he ever played with
15 mins ago
Chris Zimmerman says Blues and Cardinals 'really appreciate working together'
1 hr ago
Paul DeJong hoping to finish 2017 with 40 total homers
1 day ago
Jose Martinez: 'We're just trying to win some games'
1 day ago
Mike Matheny says Aledmys Diaz 'looked good' in his first start at third base
1 day ago
WATCH: Paul DeJong hits his 25th major league homer of the season
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED