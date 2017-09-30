WATCH: Paul DeJong hits his 25th major league homer of the season

Paul DeJong hit his 25th home run for the Cardinals -- and his 38th this season between the majors and Triple-A -- as St. Louis fell 5-3 to the Brewers on Friday.

