Jose Martinez: ‘We’re just trying to win some games’

José Martínez says he isn't too focused on influencing the Cardinals' front office: "I'm just gonna try to stay on the big-league club."

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

WATCH: Paul DeJong hits his 25th major league homer of the season

WATCH: Paul DeJong hits his 25th major league homer of the season

Just now

Jose Martinez: 'We're just trying to win some games'

Jose Martinez: 'We're just trying to win some games'

Just now

Paul DeJong hoping to finish 2017 with 40 total homers

Paul DeJong hoping to finish 2017 with 40 total homers

15 mins ago

Lance Lynn says he'll 'go with the flow' as a free agent this offseason

Lance Lynn says he'll 'go with the flow' as a free agent this offseason

4 hours ago

Blues players take the field at Busch Stadium

Blues players take the field at Busch Stadium

4 hours ago

Vladimir Tarasenko says he's a big fan of Yadier Molina

Vladimir Tarasenko says he's a big fan of Yadier Molina

4 hours ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»