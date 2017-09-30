Jose Martinez: ‘We’re just trying to win some games’
José Martínez says he isn't too focused on influencing the Cardinals' front office: "I'm just gonna try to stay on the big-league club."
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
WATCH: Paul DeJong hits his 25th major league homer of the season
Just now
Jose Martinez: 'We're just trying to win some games'
Just now
Paul DeJong hoping to finish 2017 with 40 total homers
15 mins ago
Lance Lynn says he'll 'go with the flow' as a free agent this offseason
4 hours ago
Blues players take the field at Busch Stadium
4 hours ago
Vladimir Tarasenko says he's a big fan of Yadier Molina
4 hours ago
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED