Lance Lynn says he’ll ‘go with the flow’ as a free agent this offseason

Having possibly made the final start of his Cardinals career on Thursday night, Lance Lynn sat down with Jim Hayes to reflect on his career in St. Louis to this point.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

Lance Lynn says he'll 'go with the flow' as a free agent this offseason

Lance Lynn says he'll 'go with the flow' as a free agent this offseason

15 mins ago

Blues players take the field at Busch Stadium

Blues players take the field at Busch Stadium

1 hr ago

Vladimir Tarasenko says he's a big fan of Yadier Molina

Vladimir Tarasenko says he's a big fan of Yadier Molina

1 hr ago

DeJong on watching homer get robbed: 'It feels like the rug got taken out from under me'

DeJong on watching homer get robbed: 'It feels like the rug got taken out from under me'

8 hours ago

Lynn on if this was his last start for Cardinals: 'It certainly looks that way'

Lynn on if this was his last start for Cardinals: 'It certainly looks that way'

21 hours ago

Pham on Cardinals missing playoffs: 'It's a familiar thing now if it's back-to-back years'

Pham on Cardinals missing playoffs: 'It's a familiar thing now if it's back-to-back years'

21 hours ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»