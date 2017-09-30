Blues players take the field at Busch Stadium

Donning a Yadier Molina jersey, St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko threw a strike to Adam Wainwright prior to the St. Louis Cardinals' matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

Lance Lynn says he'll 'go with the flow' as a free agent this offseason

Lance Lynn says he'll 'go with the flow' as a free agent this offseason

15 mins ago

Blues players take the field at Busch Stadium

Blues players take the field at Busch Stadium

1 hr ago

Vladimir Tarasenko says he's a big fan of Yadier Molina

Vladimir Tarasenko says he's a big fan of Yadier Molina

1 hr ago

DeJong on watching homer get robbed: 'It feels like the rug got taken out from under me'

DeJong on watching homer get robbed: 'It feels like the rug got taken out from under me'

8 hours ago

Lynn on if this was his last start for Cardinals: 'It certainly looks that way'

Lynn on if this was his last start for Cardinals: 'It certainly looks that way'

21 hours ago

Pham on Cardinals missing playoffs: 'It's a familiar thing now if it's back-to-back years'

Pham on Cardinals missing playoffs: 'It's a familiar thing now if it's back-to-back years'

21 hours ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»