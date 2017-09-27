Matheny hopes Pham will be ready to start in left field, as usual
Mike Matheny's Cardinals scratched out a 8-7 win over the Cubs on Tuesday, but Tommy Pham had to leave the game after being hit by a pitch.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Matheny hopes Pham will be ready to start in left field, as usual
1 hr ago
Carp on Cardinals win: 'That was a nail-biter all the way to the end'
2 hours ago
Gyorko on must-win games: 'Emotions are always a lot higher'
2 hours ago
Kelly on catcher's interference call: 'I made a mistake'
2 hours ago
WATCH: Nicasio closes out tense Cardinals win over Cubs
14 hours ago
Martinez on Kelly catching instead of Yadi: 'I really give credit to Carson'
14 hours ago
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED