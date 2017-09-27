Carp on Cardinals win: ‘That was a nail-biter all the way to the end’
Matt Carpenter started the Cardinals off right with a solo shot to leadoff the game on Tuesday.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
WATCH: Nicasio closes out tense Cardinals win over Cubs
15 mins ago
Martinez on Kelly catching instead of Yadi: 'I really give credit to Carson'
15 mins ago
Gyorko on must-win games: 'Emotions are always a lot higher'
15 mins ago
Kelly on catcher's interference call: 'I made a mistake'
15 mins ago
Carp on Cardinals win: 'That was a nail-biter all the way to the end'
15 mins ago
Addison Russell knocks over Cardinals fan's nachos, delivers him new ones
12 hours ago