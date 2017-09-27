WATCH: Nicasio closes out tense Cardinals win over Cubs

Juan Nicasio finished off a nail-biter for the Cardinals in their 8-7 win over the Cubs on Tuesday.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

WATCH: Nicasio closes out tense Cardinals win over Cubs

WATCH: Nicasio closes out tense Cardinals win over Cubs

15 mins ago

Martinez on Kelly catching instead of Yadi: 'I really give credit to Carson'

Martinez on Kelly catching instead of Yadi: 'I really give credit to Carson'

15 mins ago

Gyorko on must-win games: 'Emotions are always a lot higher'

Gyorko on must-win games: 'Emotions are always a lot higher'

15 mins ago

Kelly on catcher's interference call: 'I made a mistake'

Kelly on catcher's interference call: 'I made a mistake'

15 mins ago

Carp on Cardinals win: 'That was a nail-biter all the way to the end'

Carp on Cardinals win: 'That was a nail-biter all the way to the end'

15 mins ago

Addison Russell knocks over Cardinals fan's nachos, delivers him new ones

Addison Russell knocks over Cardinals fan's nachos, delivers him new ones

12 hours ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»