Matheny, a former catcher, on watching Yadi get hurt: ‘I hate it’
Mike Matheny said "it was not going to be a conversation" about taking out catcher Yadier Molina after he was hit in the mask by back-to-back foul balls.
Weaver on 10-2 loss to Cubs: 'A lot to be learned from the night'
1 hr ago
1 hr ago
WATCH: Yadi leaves game after taking back-to-back foul balls off the mask
1 hr ago
Addison Russell knocks over Cardinals fan's nachos, delivers him new ones
3 hours ago
Matheny: 'We have to play good baseball...until they take the ball from us'
1 day ago
Oh: 'None of the fastballs or offspeed pitches are working well'
1 day ago
