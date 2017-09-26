Weaver on 10-2 loss to Cubs: ‘A lot to be learned from the night’
Luke Weaver gave up eight runs over three innings as the Cardinals lost to the Cubs on Monday.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Weaver on 10-2 loss to Cubs: 'A lot to be learned from the night'
1 hr ago
Matheny, a former catcher, on watching Yadi get hurt: 'I hate it'
1 hr ago
WATCH: Yadi leaves game after taking back-to-back foul balls off the mask
1 hr ago
Addison Russell knocks over Cardinals fan's nachos, delivers him new ones
3 hours ago
Matheny: 'We have to play good baseball...until they take the ball from us'
1 day ago
Oh: 'None of the fastballs or offspeed pitches are working well'
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED