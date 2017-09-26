Weaver on 10-2 loss to Cubs: ‘A lot to be learned from the night’

Luke Weaver gave up eight runs over three innings as the Cardinals lost to the Cubs on Monday.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

Weaver on 10-2 loss to Cubs: 'A lot to be learned from the night'

Weaver on 10-2 loss to Cubs: 'A lot to be learned from the night'

1 hr ago

Matheny, a former catcher, on watching Yadi get hurt: 'I hate it'

Matheny, a former catcher, on watching Yadi get hurt: 'I hate it'

1 hr ago

WATCH: Yadi leaves game after taking back-to-back foul balls off the mask

WATCH: Yadi leaves game after taking back-to-back foul balls off the mask

1 hr ago

Addison Russell knocks over Cardinals fan's nachos, delivers him new ones

Addison Russell knocks over Cardinals fan's nachos, delivers him new ones

3 hours ago

Matheny: 'We have to play good baseball...until they take the ball from us'

Matheny: 'We have to play good baseball...until they take the ball from us'

1 day ago

Oh: 'None of the fastballs or offspeed pitches are working well'

Oh: 'None of the fastballs or offspeed pitches are working well'

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»