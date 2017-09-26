Addison Russell knocks over Cardinals fan’s nachos, delivers him new ones

When Cubs shortstop Addison Russell went flying into the stands in an attempt to catch a foul ball, a Cardinals fan's nachos took the plunge. Russell, however, made things right an inning later.

