Lance Lynn: ‘A couple things didn’t go my way’ in loss to Pirates

Lance Lynn after the St. Louis Cardinals' loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates: "Tonight when I made a pitch it was either fouled off or didn't get the result I wanted."

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

Matheny says Cardinals' bench players took advantage of opportunities

Matheny says Cardinals' bench players took advantage of opportunities

15 mins ago

Lance Lynn: 'A couple things didn't go my way' in loss to Pirates

Lance Lynn: 'A couple things didn't go my way' in loss to Pirates

15 mins ago

Adam Wainwright: 'It's good to get back out there'

Adam Wainwright: 'It's good to get back out there'

1 hr ago

Jedd Gyorko says he's totally comfortable coming off the bench

Jedd Gyorko says he's totally comfortable coming off the bench

7 hours ago

Paul DeJong on error: 'It's just something you learn from'

Paul DeJong on error: 'It's just something you learn from'

1 day ago

Michael Wacha not upset about being pulled after 73 pitches

Michael Wacha not upset about being pulled after 73 pitches

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»