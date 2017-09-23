Jedd Gyorko says he’s totally comfortable coming off the bench
Jedd Gyorko says he's totally comfortable coming off the bench like he did in Friday night's comeback win over the Pirates: "It's never tough to come off the bench."
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Jedd Gyorko says he's totally comfortable coming off the bench
15 mins ago
Paul DeJong on error: 'It's just something you learn from'
19 hours ago
Michael Wacha not upset about being pulled after 73 pitches
19 hours ago
Stephen Piscotty after Cardinals' comeback: 'We're playing to the last at-bat'
19 hours ago
Mike Matheny: 'We just had a number of guys show up big today'
19 hours ago
WATCH: Cardinals stage ninth-inning comeback against Pirates
19 hours ago