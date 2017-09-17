Paul DeJong on bond between Cardinals’ rookies
Paul DeJong on the bond between the St. Louis Cardinals' rookies: "I just think we have a good rapport as friends and similar-aged players."
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Paul DeJong on bond between Cardinals' rookies
Just now
Mike Matheny after Cardinals' loss to Cubs: 'We've gotta play a little bit better'
17 hours ago
Matt Carpenter: 'We've gotta find a way to win tomorrow'
17 hours ago
John Brebbia on Cubs' air-conditioned bullpen: 'You've gotta bring a sweater sometimes'
22 hours ago
Cubs' Lackey on ump: 'He missed the pitch'
1 day ago
WATCH: Cubs pitcher and catcher ejected after Cards pitcher's hit
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED