Cubs’ Lackey on ump: ‘He missed the pitch’
Cubs pitcher John Lackey says umpire Jordan Baker "missed the pitch" -- and that Cardinals batter Carlos Martinez knew it. "He almost walked to the grass. He knew he was out." One pitch and RBI single later, Lackey was livid -- and ejected, along with catcher Willson Contreras.
