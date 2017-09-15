Cubs’ Lackey on ump: ‘He missed the pitch’

Cubs pitcher John Lackey says umpire Jordan Baker "missed the pitch" -- and that Cardinals batter Carlos Martinez knew it. "He almost walked to the grass. He knew he was out." One pitch and RBI single later, Lackey was livid -- and ejected, along with catcher Willson Contreras.

