Matheny: Martinez’s throwing woes are ‘a lack of confidence’
Mike Matheny discusses the Cardinals' 8-2 loss to the Cubs, during which a Carlos Martinez throwing error was part of a seven-run inning. "It's amazing how bad it's hurt him this year."
