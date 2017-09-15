WATCH: Cubs pitcher and catcher ejected after Cards pitcher’s hit
After Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez got an RBI single one pitch after a highly disputed call of a ball that appeared to be strike three, Cubs pitcher John Lackey and catcher Willson Contreras went nuts -- and got tossed.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Cubs' Lackey on ump: 'He missed the pitch'
Just now
WATCH: Cubs pitcher and catcher ejected after Cards pitcher's hit
15 mins ago
Matheny: Martinez's throwing woes are 'a lack of confidence'
15 mins ago
Savoring five great Blues games from last season
7 hours ago
Tommy Pham's 20-20 vision
1 day ago
WATCH: Pham's 20th homer puts him in the 20-20 club
1 day ago