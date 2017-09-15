WATCH: Cubs pitcher and catcher ejected after Cards pitcher’s hit

After Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez got an RBI single one pitch after a highly disputed call of a ball that appeared to be strike three, Cubs pitcher John Lackey and catcher Willson Contreras went nuts -- and got tossed.

