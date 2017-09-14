WATCH: Pham’s 20th homer puts him in the 20-20 club
Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham already had two steals on the day to put him at 21 for the season. When he hit his 20th homer, he became the team's first 20-20 man since 2004.
