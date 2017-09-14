Jose Martinez after Cardinals’ win over Reds
Jose Martinez (two RBIs in the Cardinals' win over the Reds) is looking forward to the Cubs series in Chicago this weekend. "We just gotta win some games, man."
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Tommy Pham's 20-20 vision
1 hr ago
WATCH: Pham's 20th homer puts him in the 20-20 club
1 hr ago
20-20 Tommy Pham hopes he's not done with plateaus yet
1 hr ago
Matheny on Weaver's and Pham's great days
1 hr ago
Luke Weaver talks about yet another win
1 hr ago
Jose Martinez after Cardinals' win over Reds
1 hr ago