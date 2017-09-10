Grichuk on Wacha’s big day: ‘He was amazing’
Randal Grichuk says he wanted to see Michael Wacha go back in the ninth inning to finish off his huge day for the Cardinals.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Wacha on his increased velocity: 'There's sometimes when you can go and get it'
15 hours ago
WATCH: Yadi homers as his brother Bengie calls game in Spanish
15 hours ago
Grichuk on Wacha's big day: 'He was amazing'
15 hours ago
Matheny on Yadi: 'The guy is just special'
15 hours ago
WATCH: Yadier Molina, Matt Carpenter go deep in Cardinals' win over Pirates
1 day ago
Mike Matheny on Juan Nicasio: "He's pitching with a lot of confidence"
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED