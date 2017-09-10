Grichuk on Wacha’s big day: ‘He was amazing’

Randal Grichuk says he wanted to see Michael Wacha go back in the ninth inning to finish off his huge day for the Cardinals.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

Wacha on his increased velocity: 'There's sometimes when you can go and get it'

Wacha on his increased velocity: 'There's sometimes when you can go and get it'

15 hours ago

WATCH: Yadi homers as his brother Bengie calls game in Spanish

WATCH: Yadi homers as his brother Bengie calls game in Spanish

15 hours ago

Grichuk on Wacha's big day: 'He was amazing'

Grichuk on Wacha's big day: 'He was amazing'

15 hours ago

Matheny on Yadi: 'The guy is just special'

Matheny on Yadi: 'The guy is just special'

15 hours ago

WATCH: Yadier Molina, Matt Carpenter go deep in Cardinals' win over Pirates

WATCH: Yadier Molina, Matt Carpenter go deep in Cardinals' win over Pirates

1 day ago

Mike Matheny on Juan Nicasio: "He's pitching with a lot of confidence"

Mike Matheny on Juan Nicasio: "He's pitching with a lot of confidence"

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»