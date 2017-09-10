Wacha on his increased velocity: ‘There’s sometimes when you can go and get it’

Michael Wacha seemed to have a little something extra on his fastballs in Sunday's win over the Pirates.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

Wacha on his increased velocity: 'There's sometimes when you can go and get it'

Wacha on his increased velocity: 'There's sometimes when you can go and get it'

15 hours ago

WATCH: Yadi homers as his brother Bengie calls game in Spanish

WATCH: Yadi homers as his brother Bengie calls game in Spanish

15 hours ago

Grichuk on Wacha's big day: 'He was amazing'

Grichuk on Wacha's big day: 'He was amazing'

15 hours ago

Matheny on Yadi: 'The guy is just special'

Matheny on Yadi: 'The guy is just special'

15 hours ago

WATCH: Yadier Molina, Matt Carpenter go deep in Cardinals' win over Pirates

WATCH: Yadier Molina, Matt Carpenter go deep in Cardinals' win over Pirates

1 day ago

Mike Matheny on Juan Nicasio: "He's pitching with a lot of confidence"

Mike Matheny on Juan Nicasio: "He's pitching with a lot of confidence"

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»