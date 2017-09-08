Matheny on Cardinals’ road trip: ‘Good trip, no question’
Even though the Cardinals couldn't cap a sweep of the Padres on Thursday, Mike Matheny was still pleased with his club's overall road trip.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
WATCH: Nicasio makes bare-handed grab in Cardinals' win over Pirates
12 hours ago
Juan Nicasio after earning save in Cardinals debut: 'I really like high-leverage situations'
12 hours ago
Luke Weaver on success of Cardinals' rotation: 'We're trying to do our part'
12 hours ago
Mike Matheny on Juan Nicasio: 'I think he's gonna be a good fit for us'
12 hours ago
Jose Martinez: 'If you're ready for the fastball, good things are gonna happen'
12 hours ago
John Mozeliak on José Martínez's improvement at first base
17 hours ago
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED