Wainwright says Cardinals pitcher ‘take a lot of pride’ in hitting

Adam Wainwright got another extra-base hit on Monday.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

Matheny praises DeJong: 'He's going to win us some games'

Matheny praises DeJong: 'He's going to win us some games'

15 mins ago

Pham on his 430ft homer: 'I guess I need to lift tomorrow'

Pham on his 430ft homer: 'I guess I need to lift tomorrow'

15 mins ago

Wainwright says Cardinals pitcher 'take a lot of pride' in hitting

Wainwright says Cardinals pitcher 'take a lot of pride' in hitting

15 mins ago

WATCH: Pham hits homer to the second deck

WATCH: Pham hits homer to the second deck

1 hr ago

Cardinals and Lynn still haven't had contract talks

Cardinals and Lynn still haven't had contract talks

3 hours ago

Sierra aware of how his speed can be a threat

Sierra aware of how his speed can be a threat

12 hours ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»

FOX Sports Go