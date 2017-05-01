Weather holds, bullpen doesn’t in Cardinals’ 5-4 loss to Reds

ST. LOUIS — Adam Duvall is not about to reveal his secret.

The slumping Cincinnati outfielder hit three doubles and a single Sunday, helping the Reds to a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Duvall began the day in a 4-for-35 skid. He spent several hours working in the indoor batting cage after Saturday’s game was postponed by rain — and discovered a flaw.

“Let’s just say I corrected it,” Duvall said. “I can’t talk about it, or give details.”

“But, I was seeing the ball great today,” he said.

Duvall tied a career high with four hits and raised his batting average 33 points to .247.

“He had a huge day,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “There is always that feeling, even in the times when he’s struggling, that the next day he’s going to come in and bust out and do some damage. He just doesn’t concede to the struggles.”

Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning for the Reds, who had lost eight of their previous nine games.

Votto’s bases-loaded single came off Trevor Rosenthal (0-1). Votto had been 0 for 5 with three strikeouts against the hard-throwing reliever.

“We’ve just got to continue to chug along and get better,” Votto said. “Games like this are how you set a tone.”

Wandy Peralta (1-0) picked up the win by tossing a scoreless seventh inning. Closer Raisel Iglesias threw two innings to record his fourth save in as many chances. It was his second two-inning save of the season.

Duvall, Eugenio Suarez and Scott Schebler drove in runs in the three-run seventh to tie the game.

Devin Mesoraco singled sandwiched around walks to Tucker Barnhart and Billy Hamilton to load the bases against Rosenthal in the eighth. Votto followed with a two-strike single up the middle.

“We never stopping fighting,” Duvall said. “It was a satisfying win.”

St. Louis starter Mike Leake gave up one run on eight hits over six innings. He is 0-3 against his former team in six career starts.

“They’ve always been a pesky team,” Leake said. “Every time I face them, it seems like they’re a little more into it.”

Leake: “Pretty happy with where the team is. I know we’re playing .500, but I still think we have what it takes to put some wins together.” pic.twitter.com/BRHvY0UGX7 — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) April 30, 2017

RAIN GO AWAY

The Cardinals have had three games postponed due to the rain so far, their most ever in the month of April. Saturday’s contest with Cincinnati was called. No makeup date has been announced.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Homer Bailey will throw a bullpen session on Tuesday. He began the season on the disabled list after undergoing surgery to remove bone chips in his elbow in February.

Cardinals: INF Jhonny Peralta remains on the 10-day disabled list with an adverse reaction to medication taken for a respiratory infection.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Michael Wacha (2-1, 2.55) will take on Milwaukee RHP Zach Davies (2-2, 6.57) in the first of a four-game set on Monday in St. Louis. Wacha is 4-0 in his career against the Brewers.