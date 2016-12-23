Megan returns to Wolves with an NHL goal on his resume

ST. LOUIS — Wade Megan, we hardly knew ye. But we sure enjoyed you while we did.

Megan, who was called up from the Chicago Wolves for the Blues’ game Thursday night at Tampa Bay, was returned to the club’s AHL affiliate on Friday.

Megan enjoyed a solid NHL debut against the Lightning. The 26-year-old center scored a goal in the first period on his only shot, and he finished the game at +2 after playing 15 shifts and getting 9:40 of ice time.

Megan is the 16th player in Blues history to score in his debut. He has spent five years in the AHL, including 28 games this season with the Wolves.