Sobotka rejoins Blues, signs three-year extension

The back-and-forth saga between forward Vladimir Sobotka, the St. Louis Blues and the KHL appears to be over for now. The Blues announced Thursday that Sobotka is officially returning to St. Louis to fulfill his one-year obligation to the club. Additionally, the Czech forward signed a three-year, $10.5 million contract extension with the Blues beginning the 2017-18 season.

Sobotka, 29, has spent the past three seasons with Omsk Avangard of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

Prior to his stint in the KHL, Sobotka spent four seasons with the Blues from 2010 to 2014. He recorded 101 points (29 goals, 72 assists) in 247 regular season games, and eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 21 playoff games.

The signing ends a long-running saga of uncertainty to when Sobotka would return to St. Louis. The Blues believed the 5’10, 197-pound forward would return to the club prior to this season, but that did not happen.

Sobotka will wear no. 71 and join the Blues for their matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.