Thompson, Megan, Dunn among Blues making season-opening roster

ST. LOUIS — With injuries keeping veterans Alexander Steen, Jay Bouwmeester, Robby Fabbri and Zach Sanford on the shelf at the start of the season — the first two for less time than the latter two — the St. Louis Blues announced a 23-man season-opening roster that features a number of fresh faces.

Among the players earning roster spots are forwards Tage Thompson and Wade Megan and defenseman Vince Dunn.

Thompson, 19, was a 2016 first-round draft pick who will be making his NHL debut this season. Megan, 23, played the first three games of his NHL career last season. He was a fifth-round pick in 2009. And Dunn, 20, was a 2015 second-round pick who also will be playing an NHL regular-season game for the first time in 2017-18.

Center Oskar Sundqvist, 23, also made the team. He played 28 games for the Penguins over the last two seasons.

To reach the 23-man roster limit, the Blues assigned forward Sammy Blais to the American Hockey League’s San Antonio Rampage and defenseman Jake Walman to the AHL’s Chicago Wolves and placed goaltender Jordan Binnington on waivers.

The Blues will open the 2017-18 regular season at Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The Blues will begin the campaign with four players on injured reserve and three injured, non-roster players. The complete roster:

FORWARDS

#9 Scottie Upshall

#10 Brayden Schenn

#17 Jaden Schwartz

#22 Chris Thorburn

#23 Dmitrij Jaskin

#26 Paul Stastny

#28 Kyle Brodziak

#32 Tage Thompson

#49 Ivan Barbashev

#56 Magnus Paajarvi

#61 Wade Megan

#70 Oskar Sundqvist

#71 Vladimir Sobotka

#91 Vladimir Tarasenko

DEFENSEMEN

#4 Carl Gunnarsson

#6 Joel Edmundson

#27 Alex Pietrangelo

#29 Vince Dunn

#39 Nate Prosser

#41 Robert Bortuzzo

#55 Colton Parayko

GOALTENDERS

#34 Jake Allen

#40 Carter Hutton

INJURED RESERVE

#12 Zach Sanford

#15 Robby Fabbri

#19 Jay Bouwmeester

#20 Alexander Steen

INJURED, NON-ROSTER

#21 Patrik Berglund

#37 Klim Kostin

#45 Luke Opilka