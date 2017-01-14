Cardinals Winter Warm-Up is back on for Sunday, Monday

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals Winter Warm-Up is back on.

After canceling Saturday’s activities due to an ice storm in the region, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Saturday that the event will resume its schedule on Sunday and Monday.

The Cardinals Caravan will do the same. Caravan 5 will visit the towns of Mattoon, Decatur, Springfield and Effingham in Illinois. Caravan 6 will visit Carbondale, Illinois; Evansville, Indiana; Paducah, Kentucky; and Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

“We understand the worst of the storm will have passed before we open our doors to fans on Sunday,” Michael Hall, executive director of Cardinals Care and vice president of community relations, said in a team press release. “We are blessed to have all of our players scheduled to sign on Sunday already safely in St. Louis and are confident those scheduled to arrive Sunday shouldn’t be delayed by weather.”

The team had canceled the first day of the Winter Warm-Up and the first two days of caravans (Friday and Saturday) due to severe winter weather, flight cancellations and the recommendation of highway department officials to encourage the public to stay off of area roads while the departments treat them for icy conditions.