Cards, Jays will play split doubleheader Thursday after postponement

ST. LOUIS — A forecast calling for continuous rain Wednesday night prompted the St. Louis Cardinals to postpone their game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The game, scheduled for 7:15 p.m., will be made up at 6:15 p.m. Thursday as part of a day/night split doubleheader. The series finale already had been scheduled for 12:45 p.m.

Fans holding tickets to Wednesday night’s game should use those same tickets for admittance to Thursday’s make-up game.