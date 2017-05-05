Cardinals’ Piscotty, Fowler leave game with injuries

ST. LOUIS — Two Cardinals outfielders left the game against the Brewers early Thursday night after suffering injuries.

Right fielder Stephen Piscotty strained his right hamstring after crossing first base on his inning-ending grounder to third base in the second. Batting second for the first time this season, Piscotty went 0 for 2, dropping his batting average to .241 with two homers and 11 RBIs.

Jose Martinez replaced Piscotty in right field in the top of the third.

Later in the third, center fielder Dexter Fowler dived for a hit by Hernan Perez that fell for a double. Fowler, who had hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the second, strained his shoulder and did not come out for the top of the fourth inning.

Manager Mike Matheny made several moves at that point, moving Randal Grichuk from left field to center to replace Fowler, shifting Aledmys Diaz from shortstop to left field and inserting Greg Garcia at shortstop.