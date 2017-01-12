Cardinals sign Matt Adams to one-year deal

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals and first baseman Matt Adams agreed to a one-year, $2.8 million deal Thursday to avoid arbitration, though his role remains unclear with Matt Carpenter taking over his everyday job.

Adams, who made $1.65 million last season, has been shopped this offseason but could also give St. Louis a power bat off the bench. The left-handed-hitting Adams is a career .284 hitter against right-handed pitching, so he offers an intriguing option in a platoon role.

That route could also keep him healthy: He’s spent time on the disabled list the past few seasons with everything from oblique and calf injuries to a torn quadriceps.

His deal leaves right-handers Carlos Martinez, Trevor Rosenthal and Kevin Siegrist and left-hander Michael Wacha as the Cardinals’ arbitration-eligible players.